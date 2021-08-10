Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launches New Club Challenge

Zynga has launched a brand new event into Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells as players can take on the new Club Challenge: Forbidden Forest. Unlike previous events, this will be the first recurring limited-time event series that dares player Clubs to enter the Forbidden Forest. You'll have to do some side-quest trickery to navigate, explore, and somehow find your way through a new interactive map that is filled with hidden obstacles, as well as special encounters, not to mention a plethora of rewards. We have more info on it here along with the latest trailer as this event will only be around for a few weeks.

Unlocking at player level 55, Club Challenge introduces a new, separate interactive path to the game's solo journey, offering an exclusive and independent points, rewards and 'lives' system in each of its events. Spanning up to three weeks at a time, each Club Challenge event will transport players to a unique, interactive map location, marked with puzzles to tackle to continue their progress. Earning points for each puzzle they complete, players will receive three daily 'lives' specific to the Club Challenge feature within Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. As Clubmates collaborate to navigate the maze-like map, they will encounter both pitfalls and rewards as they earn points and work together to contribute to their Club's league ranking.

For the inaugural Club Challenge event, players will leave the safety of Hogwarts and enter the mysterious, and often dangerous, Forbidden Forest. As Clubmates explore the mythical forest, they'll uncover rare but revered Artefacts from the wizarding world, like the coveted House Cup or the Sword of Gryffindor, to gain access to the final puzzle. In the final showdown, players must team up to defeat some of the most ferocious creatures found in the forest, including the Mountain Troll and Hungarian Horntail, or Ron's most loathsome foe, Aragog.