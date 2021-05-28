Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces June 2021 Schedule

Niantic has announced their plans for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events for June 2021, and it seems like this may be the biggest month in the game's history. We have the expected Brilliant Events and Adversaries Events along with a Second Anniversary Event, but it seems as if something big is brewing… a dark reveal that will change the scope of the game forever.

Here's what's coming next month in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, straight from the official forum:

Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event Part 1: May 31 at 11 a.m. PT – June 7 at 11 a.m. PT Harry and Hermione work together to create a surge based around the events of their first year at Hogwarts. Help return Brilliant Foundables from Brilliant Hogwarts Corridor including Mountain Troll and Dragon Egg.

This is just theorizing, but I see "Unforgivable Truth" as a play on words. The previous Brilliant Event ended with Harry and Hermione investigating a possible mole in the ministry that they believe is leaking information to the Unforgivable. Many players believe this to be Constance, one of the main characters in the game, due to a coded message she posted to the forum with the letters of the Dark Mark spell bolded. If it is Constance, that is truly unforgivable.

June Adversaries Event 1: June 7 at 11 a.m. PT – June 10 at 11 a.m. PT The Unforgivable have unleashed a wave of Dark witch and wizard Adversaries on the world.

Intense!

June Community Day: All day Saturday, June 12 from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time Help rescue lost creatures and return them to the Care of Magical Creatures family page.

Stay tuned for a full report on this Community Day as well as the bonuses that it will offer.

June Adversaries Event 2: June 14 at 11 a.m. PT – June 17 at 11 a.m. PT Prepare to face higher stakes as you come face to face against the Ancient Norweigan Ridgeback!

The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite fandom may be torn on Adversaries Events, but there is certainly a ton of appreciation for dragon content regardless of the shape or form.

Second Year Anniversary Event: June 19 at 12 a.m. – June 20 11:59 p.m. local time Celebrate Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's second anniversary with a special event and a look back at the story thus far.

This is exciting. Hopefully, we will be able to encounter Brilliant Foundables from past events.

Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event Part 2: June 21 at 11 a.m. PT – June 28 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Hogwarts Trapdoor Chamber, including Philosopher's Stone and Three-Headed Dog.

This time around, there's not much for us to theorize on… but after Part One wraps up, I'm sure we'll have something cooking.

It looks like it'll be a fun June, fellow Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!