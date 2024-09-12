Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Adds Great Outdoors Pack

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos has a new content pack on the way, as they go camping and more with the Great Outdoors Pack

Article Summary Discover the Great Outdoors Pack in Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, releasing on October 3, 2024.

Engage in camping, treasure hunting, and exploring with your animals, enhancing your gameplay experience.

Cook s'mores and other camping-themed dishes at your campfire to boost your stamina during adventures.

Meet two new characters and find Easter eggs related to other Natsume titles in the new Treasure Hunting Mode.

Natsume Inc. has decided to pack up and head into the woods for Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, as the Great Outdoors Pack has been revealed. This is an all-new DLC pack that will be sold for $10 and adds a number of new features that take you out of the farm (mostly) and into the wilderness as you enjoy the spoils of camping and roughing it. There will be a number of activities, quests, and other things you can do that will have an impact on your character, as well as your farm, when you return home. We have more details about the pack for you below, as it will officially be released into the game on October 3, 2024, as part of the first anniversary of the game.

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – Great Outdoors Pack

Camp, explore, and even treasure hunt! Have your animals tag along with you as you explore Anthos! Your animals can even help you with their special skills while exploring! Enjoy camping under the stars by the campfire! Make yummy s'mores and other camping-themed dishes to give you a boost! Go treasure hunting to discover the hidden mysteries of Anthos! What secrets will you uncover with the new Treasure Hunting Mode on your DocPad?

Find treasure throughout Anthos, including easter eggs referencing other Natsume titles!

No need to travel home at the end of the day; camp wherever you are! You can even upgrade your tent to camp in style!

Bring your pets on camping trips! Each pet has their own unique ability while exploring Anthos! Doc's innovative new robot will keep your pets and animals fed while you're away from home!

Cook camping-themed dishes like s'mores at your campfire to increase your stamina.

Two new characters—one for camping and one for treasure hunting!

