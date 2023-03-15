Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos Releases First Screenshots Check out the first images from Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos, as Natsume will release the game later in 2023.

Natsume decided to share some of the first images from Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, the latest entry in the series coming later this year. The images show off how the game is going to look and how a few of the in-game mechanics will play out, but there's no footage attached to any of these, so it's basically a glimpse without a ton of context. The world looks and feels like a Harvest Moon title, all the way down to the way the cows look, but it definitely feels like a change in style. Enjoy the images below along with a quote from Natsume's president on the upcoming game.

"The 25th anniversary of Harvest Moon would not be complete without Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos," said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume Inc. "This new installment is the culmination of over 30 games! Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos includes beloved characters, like the Harvest Sprites and Harvest Goddess, and familiar goals like farming and caring for animals but also takes the player in new directions as they explore a new world. Every part of this new title has been shaped by our company mission – Make Everyone Happy!"

"The land players will explore is known as Anthos, and is home to the Harvest Sprites, spirits that protect people and nature, as well as the goddess of nature known as the Harvest Goddess. However, about ten years ago, an unprecedented eruption in Anthos's volcanic region forced the Harvest Goddess and her Harvest Sprites to use all their powers to protect the people. The people were saved, but the eruption left the villages cut off from each other… Believing that the separated villages and people would one day be reconnected, the Harvest Goddess sent a bottle into the ocean with a letter and a magic key, then fell into a deep sleep…"