Hasbro & The NFL Come Together For Two New Board Game Editions

Hasbro has come together with the NFL to make special editions of Monopoly and Guess Who?, available online and in retail stores

Monopoly Deal: NFL Edition lets players collect and steal all 32 official NFL teams for game night fun.

Guess Who? NFL Edition features current NFL players with AFC and NFC sides to test football knowledge.

Guess Who? NFL Edition is available now, with Monopoly Deal: NFL Edition arriving later online and in stores.

Hasbro has revealed two new games made in collaboration with the NFL, as they have created a pair of Special Editions for you to play. First off, they have made an NFL edition of Monopoly Deal, with everything in this version having a football spin to it. Meanwhile, they also have a version of Guess Who? featuring well-known players currently active in the league. We have more details below as Guess Who? is available right now online and in retail, while Monopoly Deal will be available online starting October 1, and at most major retailers starting January 1, 2026.

Monopoly Deal: NFL Edition

Score (or steal) NFL teams in the Monopoly Deal: NFL Edition card game! It's a fast-paced game of unpredictable highs and lows as players race to be the first to collect 3 sets of NFL teams. Go for the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and more—every one of the 32 NFL teams is included. But watch out! Action cards let players swipe teams, sack and intercept opponents, recover fumbles, and pull off key plays. Whether you're after fun family games or 2-player options, this quick card game is a great pick for game nights, visits to the grandparents, and rainy days. On the hunt for travel games for kids and adults? This portable game is ideal for tailgating, Super Bowl parties, camping, and vacations.

Guess Who? NFL Edition

The Guess Who? NFL Edition kids game, officially licensed by the NFL, lets players put their detective skills to the test as they try to guess an opponent's mystery player. Ask "yes" or "no" questions, keep track of the answers, and race to uncover the hidden player first. Does your player wear a helmet with stripes? Play in the AFC? Players can track their score with sliding markers, and the first player to win five rounds proves their football fandom. The game includes double-sided character sheets with each side featuring 24 AFC players or 24 NFC players. It's a great pick for kids who love football and mystery games, and it also makes a fun travel game or gift for kids ages 6 and up.

