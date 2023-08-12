Posted in: Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: Bundesliga, rocket league

German Football Teams Have Been Added To Rocket League

Bundesliga, Germany’s highest professional football league, has officially joined Rocket League with a couple of new cosmetic packs.

Psyonix has added a new update to Rocket League that soccer/football fans will enjoy as Bundesliga, Germany's top professional football league, joins the fray. The team has given players a brand new bundle to snag, which has decals and team colors for several teams tied to the league. There are two different versions as you can get one that has mostly decals, and a second which has every addition you could want. We got the rundown from the latest blog for you below, as these additions will be available for the next few weeks.

"As Germany's top professional football league, Bundesliga draws massive crowds and entertains millions of fans. Now, you can rep your favorite team from the pitch to the Arena with Bundesliga Item Bundles! First up, the Bundesliga Decal Bundle offers Fennec Decals for six different clubs. These custom decals were designed to display each team's colors proudly. If you really want to bring home the glory, grab the Bundesliga Mega Bundle! You'll get all of the Fennec Decals plus a whole lot more. Bundesliga Team Player Banners let you show off your team spirit no matter which preset you have equipped. The Bundesliga Match Ball Wheels replace your treads with a stitched football pattern resembling the design of the official match ball of the 23/24 Bundesliga season. For one final flourish, players can get the Bundesliga Hymn Player Anthem and call forth a stadium-wide orchestral score with every goal. Is there anything more beautiful?"

ROCKET LEAGUE BUNDESLIGA DECAL BUNDLE – FENNEC (1500 CREDITS)

FC Bayern München Decal

Borussia Dortmund Decal

RB Leipzig Decal

1. FC Union Berlin Decal

Sport-Club Freiburg Decal

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Decal

BUNDESLIGA MEGA BUNDLE (2500 CREDITS)

All Bundesliga Fennec Decals

Bundesliga Hymn Player Anthem

Bundesliga Match Ball Wheels

Bundesliga Wheels

Bundesliga Player Banner

FC Bayern München Player Banner

Borussia Dortmund Player Banner

RB Leipzig Player Banner

1. FC Union Berlin Player Banner

Sport-Club Freiburg Player Banner

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Player Banner

