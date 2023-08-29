Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hawked, MY.GAMES

Hawked To Hold Crossplay Open Beta On PC & PlayStation

Those of you who would like to try Hawked on PlayStation are in luck, as a new Open beta will kick off this week to test crossplay.

MY.GAMES confirmed this morning that they are going to hold a special Open Beta for Hawked this weekend, as you get to experience crossplay. This is a chance for PC and PlayStation players to play together, as everyone will be able to partake in the free Renegade Pass, which will unlock exclusive cosmetics and more. The current version of the game does not include cross-progression between platforms, and the progress from the previous Beta on the Renegade pass has not been reset. This is basically a session to test that crossplay actually works, while a progression boost on the Renegade pass will be available for you to snag the exclusive items. The event will run from August 31st until September 4th.

"Hawked is an extraction shooter in which teams of three players race to collect and extract Artifacts from a remote island called X-Isle. Players (also known as Renegades) compete against each other to secure and extract Artifacts that can only be reached by fighting monsters, and other players, solving puzzles, and avoiding traps. The first team to successfully extract Artifacts from the island wins the session. To ensure that every session is rewarding, players can also extract smaller treasures, and leave the island (dead or alive) with useful currency they can spend on improving their character. Hawked offers deep character customization. With a huge suite of apparel pieces, hairstyles, and colors to visually customize their characters, players can mix and match Artifacts, gear, and boosters to create their ultimate treasure hunter and attune their gameplay to their preferred style."

"Artifacts can be equipped once found on the island. They offer passive bonuses such as the ability to turn into a bush when crouching or offering a sixth sense for nearby enemies. Hawked currently has 21 types of Artifacts. Players can combine three at the same time, and all Artifacts can be found and upgraded in multiple levels of rarity. Players can use them along with 14 types of gears such as boomerangs, deployable covers, a scouting falcon, and more, offering a wide range of customization options and gameplay styles. Gears and Artifacts are upgraded using currency gathered from selling and/or dismantling treasure on the Riftwake, the game's social space. From sneaky assassins, to team-focused support, in Hawked players can take their ideal Renegade onto the island."

"Players must explore X-Isle, a recently discovered treasure trove filled with loot. However, the nefarious, scaly Disciples have also laid claim to the island, and will not give up their conquest so easily. X-Isle is an enormous dynamic map, with each session challenging players to compete on different parts of the island. Its treasures and Artifacts are hidden in boobytrapped temples and ruins throughout. Players will also need to bring their wits to bear by solving puzzles to open doors and unlock important treasure troves. Matches will feature dynamic events such as an enormous Disciple carrying a treasure-filled howdah on its back. This boss must be defeated to secure its Artifacts. Over time, X-Isle will evolve through updates, limited-time events, and seasonal launches."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!