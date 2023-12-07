Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Glee-Cheese, Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Headbangers Rhythm Royale Launches Season 2 Today

Team17 has released Season 2 of Headbangers Rhythm Royale, with a ton of new content to play and new items to collect as well.

Article Summary Season 2 of Headbangers Rhythm Royale is live with a new free battle pass.

Players can collect 9 new costumes and 17 garments to personalize pigeons.

Update includes 13 new taunts and 2 neck sounds to surprise opponents.

Enjoy 23 unique minigames and cross-platform multiplayer action.

Developer Glee-Cheese and publisher Team17 have released the latest season of Headbangers Rhythm Royale, as Season 2 kicks off today. The game is getting a ton of new content as soon as you update it, as players will be getting a new challenge card, nine new costumes to dress in, 17 new garments to collect, 13 new taunts to use, and two new neck sounds that will catch people off guard. All of them are unlockable as you will play through the 30 levels included in the new free battle pass. You can see more in the trailer below!

"Headbangers Rhythm Royale invites players to tap, flap, and rap their way to victory in a series of manic musical mini-games against 29 other player-controlled pigeons battling their way to become Master Headbanger. Featuring cross-platform multiplayer, no pigeon is too near (or too far) to join in the medley of minigames, with players memory, rhythm, reflexes, reaction time, and (obviously) their ability to rap being put to the test across 23 unique challenges."

Ruffle feathers: Memory, rhythm, reflexes, and reaction times will be put to the test across 23 minigames, each with its own unique musical twist.

Memory, rhythm, reflexes, and reaction times will be put to the test across 23 minigames, each with its own unique musical twist. Preen away: With hundreds of unique items to choose from, including full outfits, hats, glasses, voices, and taunts, players can take the top spot and fluff their feathers with their very own personalized pigeon.

With hundreds of unique items to choose from, including full outfits, hats, glasses, voices, and taunts, players can take the top spot and fluff their feathers with their very own personalized pigeon. Peck and earn breadcrumbs: Challenges and unlockable customizations await in the in-game battle pass, with players able to spend their hard-earned crumbs to help them be the most stylish pigeon in the flock.

Challenges and unlockable customizations await in the in-game battle pass, with players able to spend their hard-earned crumbs to help them be the most stylish pigeon in the flock. Cross-flock support: Play with up to 29 other pigeons with cross-play enabled; friends and frenemies alike can battle in musical madness regardless of their gaming platform of choice.

Play with up to 29 other pigeons with cross-play enabled; friends and frenemies alike can battle in musical madness regardless of their gaming platform of choice. Talon tapping music: With unique scores across each minigame, loading screen, and pigeon accessory menu, the party never stops with the bespoke scores written and created by the Glee-Cheese team.

