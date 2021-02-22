Headup Games Will Fully Release Cardaclysm This Week

Headup Games announced that they will finally be releasing the full version of Cardaclysm: Shards Of The Four later this week. The game has been sitting in Steam's Early Access program since mid-2020 with only a few updates here and there depending on what needs fixing or adjusting based on player feedback and testing. Now we know that the full version of the game will finally see the light of day on February 26th, 2021. When this version of the game launches, it will unlock the final boss, a new deathly realm, and the ever-elusive end game content.

You are a dark wizard who tinkered with magic and spells way beyond your skill level. This time you messed up really bad: You've unleashed The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and their minions upon the World! Well done… So hurry, grab your magical cards and send them all back to their hellish dimension before the Apocalypse destroys everyone and everything – and much more importantly, before the old wizard council discovers what you have done…

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four is a procedurally generated collectible card game mixed with action RPG elements. Tinkering with magic and spells beyond his ability, a dark wizard accidentally unleashes The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and their minions. The only way to send them back to the fiery pit from whence they came is by battling through with 240+ cards and 40 artifacts. In the final chapter of the game, the player must fight through brutal creatures called "Agents of Death" at every corner. Agent of Death is a new enemy type appearing for the first time, and only those who win enough keys are allowed to enter the final realm and face the ultimate boss: Death himself.