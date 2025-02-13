Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone Announces Year Of The Raptor Content

Hearthstone has revealed all of the content being released as part of the Year Of The Raptor, looking ahead to what's arriving in 2025

Article Summary Discover Hearthstone's Year Of The Raptor with three new expansions, fresh updates, and more in 2025.

Into the Emerald Dream expansion kicks off with a new game board and special in-game event.

Core Set gets revamped with updated classics and brand-new cards, removing overpowered favorites.

Hearthstone Esports returns with big tournaments and $600,000 prize pool alongside major Arena updates.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed their latest look ahead at 2025 in Hearthstone, as the Year Of The Raptor will bring with it three new expansions and more. The game will be getting a massive update to the Core Set, as well as the return of their esports competitions (which we hope will come back in a physical form). as well as new content in three different expansions over the course of the next year. We have the dev notes below and the cinematic trailer above.

Hearthstone – Year Of The Raptor

Into the Emerald Dream . The Year of the Raptor begins with our first expansion of the year: Into the Emerald Dream. The official expansion kick-off blog and the start of card reveal season are coming next week! To celebrate the new year, there will be a special in-game event in the weeks leading up to the expansion launch. A new Year of the Raptor board will be added to the Hearthstone game board pool with the launch of Into the Emerald Dream as well.

. The Year of the Raptor begins with our first expansion of the year: Into the Emerald Dream. The official expansion kick-off blog and the start of card reveal season are coming next week! To celebrate the new year, there will be a special in-game event in the weeks leading up to the expansion launch. A new Year of the Raptor board will be added to the Hearthstone game board pool with the launch of Into the Emerald Dream as well. Core Set Update. This year's Core Set update is specially curated to include a menagerie of old favorites—some of which have gotten some updates—and add a few brand-new cards, too! To make room for these updates, we've removed some stand-out cards from last year, including burst damage and some of the more frustrating effects.

This year's Core Set update is specially curated to include a menagerie of old favorites—some of which have gotten some updates—and add a few brand-new cards, too! To make room for these updates, we've removed some stand-out cards from last year, including burst damage and some of the more frustrating effects. Esports is Back. We aim to inspire and entertain players of all levels, all around the world, to compete. Two Seasonal Championships and the World Championship will make up the backbone of our competitive system. We're excited to once again partner with Netease Thunderfire for a total of at least $600,000 in prizing for Hearthstone Esports this year!

We aim to inspire and entertain players of all levels, all around the world, to compete. Two Seasonal Championships and the World Championship will make up the backbone of our competitive system. We're excited to once again partner with Netease Thunderfire for a total of at least $600,000 in prizing for Hearthstone Esports this year! Upcoming Arena Update: Looking a little further ahead in the year, we've been working hard on a big update to Arena mode. As we refine and polish the experience, we're happy to share that it's currently scheduled to launch in Patch 32.2, the first major patch after the expansion. Look out for more information about Arena closer to when it goes live, too.

