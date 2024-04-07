Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Reveals More Season 7 Content

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed what's on the way for Season 7 of Hearthstone Battlegrounds, as the new Duos mode arrives.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more details about the upcoming Duos mode that will arrive in Season 7 of Hearthstone Battlegrounds. The new season will arrive on April 16, and with it comes the awesome new mode where you and a partner will take on two other players at the same time. You'll also see the rewards track get a refresh, several new mechanical updates, new content tied to a fairy-tale theme, and more. We have more from the team below, as you can read the finer details in the latest blog.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds – Season 7: Duos

Grab a friend or make a new one! You and a partner queue together in a game against three other teams of two players. Teams have shared life totals, pass each other cards through the Portal (for 1 Gold), and fight in tag-team combat to take the crown! Swapping between solo Battlegrounds and Battlegrounds Duos is found on the main Battlegrounds menu. From the Duos menu, you can invite a friend to play as your teammate, or you queue on your own to get paired with a random player. With Season 7, Battlegrounds Ratings will reset, and Battlegrounds Quests will rotate out of the Tavern. Tavern Spells will stay in the Tavern for both traditional Battlegrounds and Battlegrounds Duos going forward. There will be separate ratings for solo Battlegrounds and Battlegrounds Duos, and separate leaderboards.

Minion & Mechanics Update

New Heros and Minions: With the launch of Duos comes new Duos-specific Heroes and cards that take advantage of the mode's new gameplay: four heroes, sixteen minions, and three tavern spells. These will only be available in Battlegrounds Duos, not the regular Battlegrounds mode.

With the launch of Duos comes new Duos-specific Heroes and cards that take advantage of the mode's new gameplay: four heroes, sixteen minions, and three tavern spells. These will only be available in Battlegrounds Duos, not the regular Battlegrounds mode. Once Upon a Tavern: Season 7 includes a massive minion update for both Duos and solo Battlegrounds, including 50 new minions, over a dozen returning minions, and a couple of new Tavern Spells. There are also big changes, including a rework to Beasts, refreshes to Dragons and Mechs, and balance adjustments to tons of minions and heroes.

Rewards Trach Refresh

The Season 7 Battlegrounds Tracks keep things fresh with storied fairy tale-themed cosmetics. Progress through the Season Pass track to earn the Endless Fables Legendary Strike, 18 additional Hero Skins, a new Bartender, and more!

