Hearthstone Reveals March Of The Lich King Expansion & Class

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new expansion and character class for Hearthstone this week with March Of The Lich King. The content will launch into the game on December 6th, and with it will come 203 brand new cards that will radically change up the meta. Along with it comes a brand new character class tied to the story of the expansion as you will now be able to play as a Death Knight. You will need to follow a path set forth by Arthas Menethil as he becomes the iconic Warcraft villain, the Lich King. The expansion will also add a new Undead minion type and a new Manathirst keyword. We have more info below and the trailer as we now wait out the next month for it to arrive.

NEW CLASS: DEATH KNIGHT

68 new class cards, including 32 free Core Set cards

Hero Power: Ghoul Charge

Summon a 1/1 Ghoul with Charge that dies at the end of the turn.

New Resource: Corpses

Every time a friendly minion dies it's counted as a Corpse.

Deckbuilding System: Runes

Blood for control gameplay with health manipulation.

Frost for direct damage with icy spells.

Unholy for swarms of minions across the board.

NEW HEARTHSTONE EXPANSION: MARCH OF THE LICH KING

New Minion type: Undead

Now your Undead minions are easy to identify!

Hundreds of minions from previous expansions updated to include Undead minion type.

New Keyword: Manathirst

Cards have additional powers when you have enough mana crystals to trigger the effect.

No mana needs to be consumed for the bonus effect to be triggered.

EVENT SYSTEM REVAMP

Events will now have a dedicated place within the Hearthstone user interface.

When an event is active, the Journal button is modified; reward content also will now have a dedicated space within the Journal.

Knights of Hallow's End event will be live TODAY – bringing all Knights of the Frozen Throne cards back into Standard until March of the Lich King releases!