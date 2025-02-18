Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone Reveals New Emerald Dream Expansion

Hearthstone has a new expansion on the way next month, as the team revealed Emerald Dream this week with all its new additions

Article Summary Discover Hearthstone's new expansion: Emerald Dream, launching March 25 with exciting new features.

Explore the new Imbue and Dark Gifts keywords, enhancing gameplay and strategy for various classes.

Experience expanded Choose One cards, offering versatile options across all classes for the first time.

Join the Pre-Release Tavern Brawl from March 18 to try new decks and compete before the expansion launch.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the next expansion coming to Hearthstone as we got our first look at Emerald Dream. The set gets its name from the realm of ethereal entities and the source of all Nature magic on Azeroth, which finds itself under attack from a creeping corruption. As part of the storyline of this set, you'll be fighting off the nightmare that has entered the dream using powers and abilities not seen before in the card game. Emerald Dream comes with 145 new cards, two new keywords, an expanded keyword, and the Legendary minion, Ysera, Emerald Aspect (available now)! We have more details below, as well as from their latest blog and the video above, as the set arrives on March 25.

Hearthstone – Emerald Dream

New Keyword: Imbue. The defenders of the Dream draw power from the World Tree, transforming their hero powers and growing stronger as the battle rages on. Druid, Hunter, Mage, Paladin, Priest, and Shaman have been Imbued with this power. The first time one of these classes plays an Imbue card, they get a new Hero Power, unique to their class. Then each time another Imbue card is played, their new Hero Power upgrades. Power yourself up and live the dream.

Dark forces are attempting to corrupt the Emerald Dream and turn it into a Nightmare. They offer Dark Gifts to empower those who would join their cause. Dark Gifts are minion power-ups that pair with certain Discover options in Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior. Pick out the best minion-Gift combination and take your Discovers to another level! Expanded Keyword: Choose One. The Emerald Dream is the realm from which Druids draw their power. Here, Nature magic is abundant, and the tricks of the Druids are available to all. For the first time in Hearthstone history, each class gets a Choose One card: cards with two modes that you can choose from when you play them. Choose wisely and maximize their effect!

The Emerald Dream is the realm from which Druids draw their power. Here, Nature magic is abundant, and the tricks of the Druids are available to all. For the first time in Hearthstone history, each class gets a Choose One card: cards with two modes that you can choose from when you play them. Choose wisely and maximize their effect! Don't Forget the Pre-Release Tavern Brawl. The Pre-Release Tavern Brawl will return for Into the Emerald Dream, running from March 18 until the launch of the expansion on March 25. In the Pre-Release Tavern Brawl, you will be able to open your Into the Emerald Dream packs, build decks, and play with them in a mini-competition. Everyone will get one free entry; each subsequent entry will cost 2 Tavern Tickets, 300 Gold, or 400 Runestones.

