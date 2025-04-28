Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Embers of the World Tree

Hearthstone Reveals New Mini-Set & Battlegrounds Season 10

Hearthstone has a pair of new content additions, as they have the new Embers of the World Tree mini-set, as well as Battlegrounds Season 10

Article Summary Hearthstone unveils the Embers of the World Tree mini-set with 38 new cards featuring Smoldering and Imbue.

Battlegrounds Season 10: Second Nature brings trinkets, new heroes like Cenarius, and 75+ new minions.

Smoldering cards strengthen each turn but can burn out if held too long, urging strategic play choices.

Mini-set available May 13 for $14.99 or 2000 Gold, with golden versions unlocking bonus rewards.

Blizzard Entertainment has a pair of releases for Hearthstone, as you have a new season of Hearthstone Battlegrounds and a new mini-set to play with. First off, the new mini-set is called Embers of the World Tree and will come with 38 new cards, including new Smoldering cards, more Imbue and Dark Gift cards, and other powerful additions, all of which land on May 13, 2025. Meanwhile, Season 10 will be called Second Nature, kicking off on April 29, bringing with it a new set of additions and changes that will make the game more challenging, including Smoldering Cards, Dark Gifts, and more. We have the details about both for you below.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds – Season 10: Second Nature

This time, trinkets are back! The special passive power-ups are offered twice per game: on turn 6 (Lesser Trinkets) and turn 9 (Greater Trinkets). Plus, harness the power of Nature with two new heroes including the Druidic demigod, Cenarius, and Buttons, and explore the second side of the minion pool, with over 75 new and returning minions and Tavern spells. Don't forget to check out the new Season 10 Battlegrounds Track, which includes afterlife-themed cosmetics.

New Smoldering Cards: New Smoldering cards get stronger each turn they are in your hand, but hold onto them for too long and they'll flame out! Plan your turns carefully to maximize your value.

New Smoldering cards get stronger each turn they are in your hand, but hold onto them for too long and they'll flame out! Plan your turns carefully to maximize your value. More Imbue and Dark Gifts: Things heat up in the battle for the World Tree as both the Druids of the Flame and the Dream Defenders bring reinforcements and new synergies. The Druids of the Flame bring Fire magic—unpredictable, destructive, and powerful. Tame the flames and light your opponents up!

Things heat up in the battle for the World Tree as both the Druids of the Flame and the Dream Defenders bring reinforcements and new synergies. The Druids of the Flame bring Fire magic—unpredictable, destructive, and powerful. Tame the flames and light your opponents up! How to Get the Set: The regular version of the Mini-Set can be purchased for $14.99 (USD) or 2000 Gold. The all-Golden version can be purchased for $69.99 (USD) or 10,000 Gold, and includes a bonus Diamond copy of the Fyrakk, the Blazing Legendary minion.

Hearthstone – Embers of the World Tree

The Druids of the Flame are attacking the World Tree, setting our Dreams ablaze! But through the flames, there remains a spark of hope. Prepare your defenses, it's nearly time to harness new firepower with the Into the Emerald Dream Mini-Set: Embers of the World Tree! The Embers of the World Tree Mini-Set, launching on May 13, has 38 new cards: 4 Legendary cards, 2 Epic cards, 16 Rare cards, and 16 Common cards. Those cards can either be opened in Into the Emerald Dream packs or purchased as a complete 72-card* set. Normal versions of the Mini-Set can be purchased for $14.99 or 2000 Gold. The all-Golden version can be purchased for $69.99 or 10,000 Gold, and includes a bonus Diamond copy of the Fyrakk, the Blazing Legendary minion!

