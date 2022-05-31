Hearthstone Update To Add New Mini-Set: Throne Of The Tides

Blizzard Entertainment announced a new update coming on June 1st to Hearthstone that will add a new mini-set and more to the mix. The new mini-set will be called Throne Of The Tides and will bring with it some powerful cards that will make the end game feel like a watery grave for those unprepared to fight against it. The update will bring about some changes to Battlegrounds, as well as a series of updates for Mercenaries that players will both find satisfying and may need to find a new workaround for, and a new Book of Heroes for some added fun content to the game. You can read more about the mini-set here, as well as read more about the update below.

Hearthstone Mini-Set: Throne Of The Tides Throne of the Tides Mini-Set, consisting of 35 new collectible cards, is coming on June 1!

Throne of the Tides cards will be available in Voyage to the Sunken City packs, or get the entire Mini-Set for $14.99 or 2000 Gold.

The all-Golden version of all Throne of the Tides Mini-Set cards will be available for $69.99. Hearthstone: Battlegrounds Updates Diablo returns to Battlegrounds for one week only, starting on June 1, to celebrate the launch of Diablo Immortal.

Diablo will be equally available to all players during this period.

New Hero (Ozumat) and new Minion (Bubblette) available Mercenaries Updates New Limited-Time Event: Y'Shaarj (June 7 – June 21)

Completing all 10 Tasks will earn you the Y'Shaarj mercenary, a random Golden Y'Shaarj Portrait, the Diamon Y'Shaarj Portrait, and 750 total Mercenaries Coins.

Humans and Pirates will be your best allies against Y'Shaarj for this event!

New Mercenaries, including Y'Shaarj (Legendary Protector) and Queen Azshara (Legendary Caster)

New Zone and Bounties

Mystery Treasure nodes on Bounty maps now give a chance to either open a Cursed Treasure—which will hinder your characters throughout the rest of your turn—or open Bonus Rewards that will be added to your haul upon completion of your Bounty! Book Of Heroes: Faelin When the opportunity to visit Zin-Azshari finally arrives, Ambassador Faelin is eager to face any danger that may cross the path of his intrepid crew. But is the distant past truly as he remembered it, or did something darker lie beneath the surface all this time? This adventure can be played as three different characters. Completing all 17 missions the first time will grant the Ghost Ship card back; completing all missions with a different character will earn you a Standard pack; and completing all missions with the third character will earn you a Voyage to the Sunken City pack.