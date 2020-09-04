Hearthstone's Forbidden Library Update Will Be Coming Next Week

Some fun news for Hearthstone players as the Forbidden library update will be coming to the game on September 8th. The update will come with a new solo adventure for you to play, where you will need to defeat all eight bosses to be rewarded with a Mage Pack that will contain only Mage cards from Standard. What's more, The Scholar Jaina Bundle will become available from September 15th-22nd and include the Scholar Jaina Hero skin and five Mage Packs, while the Magic of Dalaran Card Back (which was previously a seasonal reward in June 2017) will be available from September 22nd-29th. We have a small list of the events below, but you can get greater details here.

SEPTEMBER 8 – BATTLEGROUNDS PARTIES AND NEW SCHOLOMANCE HEROES Lord Barov, Jandice Barov, and Forest Warden Omu enter the Battlegrounds just in time for Battlegrounds Parties! You can now invite up to seven players to your lobby – Queue up in a ranked Battlegrounds match as groups of up to four players or host private games with 5-8 players! Drop your quills and inkwells and get in here! SEPTEMBER 15 – BOOK OF HEROES: JAINA SOLO ADVENTURE It's back to school for Hearthstone's classic Mage – find out more about Jaina Proudmoore and how she became the powerful Mage we now know her to be in this FREE Solo Adventure. Hearthstone Book of Heroes will bring fresh and FREE single player content over the course of the next 12 months, until the stories for all 10 core Heroes have been told. Completing Jaina's story will reward 1 Mage Pack, containing only Mage cards from Standard! SEPTEMBER 23 – HEROIC BRAWLISEUM Come one, come all! Heroic Brawliseum is back – construct a deck from your own collection then battle against other Brawlers until they lose three games or win 12! Rewards are based on win count.