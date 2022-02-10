Heartstone's Next Update Set To Drop February 15th

Blizzard Entertainment released new details today about the next update to Hearthstone, as the game is getting a new mini-set. Patch 22.5 will be released on February 15th, and with it will arrive the Onyxia's Lair mini-set which is a part of the Fractured In Alterac Valley expansion. You can get for 2,000 gold in the game or just pay $15 if you really need it that badly. You'll also be getting your first raid with the 35 new collectible card mini-set, new Boards and Finishers, and a little something new from Bru'kan and his Book of Mercenaries. We have some of the details below, but you can also read the full patch notes here.

MINI-SET: ONYXIA'S LAIR (February 15) The Onyxia's Lair Mini-Set, consisting of 35 new collectible cards, is coming on February 15!

Onyxia's Lair cards will be available in Alterac Valley packs, or get the entire Mini-Set for $14.99 or 2000 Gold.

For the first time, there will also be an option to purchase an all-Golden set of all Onyxia's Lair Mini-Set cards in Hearthstone for $69.99. HEARTHSTONE BATTLEGROUNDS UPDATES New Heroes and Buddies available

New Cosmetics: Boards and Finishers

Jade Gardens Battlegrounds Board

Cosmic Study Battlegrounds Board

Astral Impact Battlegrounds Finisher

Battlegrounds Finishers are animations that replace the default Attack animation whenever your Hero wins a round of combat.

Astral Impact is a two-stage Finisher – one special animation whenever your Hero wins a round, and another even bigger animation when you deal 15 or more damage to your opponent.

Battlegrounds Finishers are equipped globally, so any Hero you use will use your equipped Finisher whenever you win a round of combat. Both players will be able to see the winning player's Finisher at the end of any round of combat. HEARTHSTONE MERCENARIES UPDATES (February 15 & 22) New Mercenaries

Long'xin (Legendary Caster)

Xuen (Epic Fighter)

Niuzao (Rare Protector)

Yu'lon (Rare Protector)

Chi-Ji (Epic Caster)

Starting February 15, Long'xin, Xuen, Niuzao, and Yu-lon will all be available through all normal ways of acquiring a Mercenary.

Starting February 22 until March 8, complete a chain of 10 event Tasks to earn the Epic Chi-Ji Mercenary Card and other rewards. BOOK OF MERCENARIES: BRU'KAN (February 15) The shaman Bru'kan of the Darkspear clan has done his best to prepare the young Horde mercenaries for the battle ahead, but now the moment has come. The shattered naaru has reformed and its power has resurrected the vengeful warlock Tamsin Roame as a lich! Can Bru'kan tap into the elemental energies of Alterac Valley and summon Lokholar the Ice Lord to end the war and stop Tamsin? Book of Mercenaries: Bru'kan launches on February 15. Defeating all 8 bosses in this linear adventure will award 1 Shaman pack, containing only Shaman cards from Standard.