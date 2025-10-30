Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: heatran, pokemon

Heatran Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

The Legendary Fire/Steel-type species Heatran Pokémon GO this November. Using these counters and tips, you can defeat and catch it.

Article Summary Heatran returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids in November's Tales of Transformation season.

Top Heatran counters include Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, and powerful Ground-types.

Heatran can be taken down by two trainers; three or more recommended for easier success.

Shiny Heatran has a 1 in 20 chance; perfect IVs are CP 2145 (normal), CP 2681 (boosted).

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Heatran, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Heatran Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Heatran counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Heatran with efficiency.

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mudsdale: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Heatran can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Heatran will have a CP of 2145 in normal weather conditions and 2681 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

