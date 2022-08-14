Heavy Metal VR Slasher Game God Of Riffs Gets A Release Date

Charge into thematic hellscapes to rescue the musical multiverse from a sad, rhythmless afterlife. Dual wield two axe-guitar hybrids imbued with the power of the gods to strike a move against undead spawn with a fast-paced barrage of rhythmic melee combat. Annihilate headstrong skeleton warriors to the hair-thrashing base of a rock'n'roll original soundtrack. Earn bragging rights by bashing the most skulls and reaching the top of the charts, fueled by the immersive roar of fans fist-pumping to a killer performance. Turn the amp up to 11 with highly customizable difficulty settings, creating a suitable stage for every rockstar. Conquer the seas of the undead and emerge victorious to become a true ruler of the beat.

"God Of Riffs journey to v1.0 is finally upon us and the team couldn't be more excited," said Mathew Palumbo, Company Director at Boss Music Games. "We've upgraded the battlefield with fresh tracks, new game modes, and many technical changes to create a smoother playing experience overall. We're also hyped to bring a full story mode DLC to fans later this year and can't wait to see everyone's reactions!"