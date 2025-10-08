Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amilcar Technologies, Heistfest, indie.io

Heistfest Announces Free Demo With Early Access Launch Date

The team behind Heistfest have confirmed they will be a part of Steam Next Fest, as the Early Access launch is coming soon

Article Summary Heistfest demo goes live on Steam Next Fest from October 13-20, ahead of its Early Access release.

Experience intense, top-down arcade action as a getaway driver escaping cops in destructible city maps.

Unlock legendary vehicles, craft power-ups, and improvise daring escapes across global locations.

Stylized black-and-white visuals and physics-driven driving mechanics deliver pure replayable chaos.

Indie game developer Amilcar Technologies and publisher indie.io have confirmed that the game Heistfest will have a Steam Next Fest Demo running ahead of its Early Access release. First off, the team has confirmed there will be a free demo available for you to play from October 13-20, giving you a small piece of the chaotic top-down action-racer focused on robbing banks and escaping the cops in high-speed chases. That will serve as a preamble to the Early Access release, which will take place the next day on October 21, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here ahead of the demo.

Heistfest

Get ready for high-octane chaos in Heistfest, the ultimate arcade getaway game where you live life on the wrong side of the law. You are Public Enemy #1, a notorious getaway driver on a global crime spree. Your mission is simple: rob banks, outrun the cops, and survive as long as you can across destructible, hand-drawn cityscapes inspired by real-world locations—from the streets of Italy to the pyramids of Egypt. But the longer you stay alive, the more intense the heat becomes. Police cruisers lead to spike traps, helicopters, tanks, paratroopers, and full-blown airstrikes. Every run pushes you to improvise, stay fast, and embrace the chaos.

Heistfest combines fast-paced arcade driving with wide-open environments and escalating pressure. The unique black-and-white visual style gives the game a striking identity, while destruction-heavy maps reward high-speed stunts and explosive tactics. Unlock legendary vehicles, craft wild power-ups, and keep upping the stakes. Each getaway is a fresh challenge, packed with mayhem, spectacle, and unforgettable "did-that-just-happen?" moments. Perfect for quick runs or deep sessions, Heistfest delivers pure replayable intensity.

Set across destructible, hand-drawn cityscapes inspired by international locations such as Italy and Egypt, the game features stylized retro black-and-white visuals and physics-driven driving mechanics. Players unlock vehicles, craft power-ups, and improvise their way through chaos-filled escapes. Designed for replayability, Heistfest blends intensity, spectacle, and arcade-style satisfaction into a "just one more run" experience.

