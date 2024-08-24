Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hela, Knights Peak, Windup Games

Hela Releases First Trailer During Gamescom 2024

Check out the first trailer for Windup Games' latest game, Hela, as we got a better look at the game during Gamescom 2024

Article Summary Watch the first trailer for Windup Games' new fantasy adventure, Hela, unveiled at Gamescom 2024.

Join a brave mouse familiar on a quest to save a witch in an enchanting, puzzle-filled Scandinavian world.

Explore freely, brew potions, solve puzzles, and enjoy dynamic weather and engaging gameplay mechanics.

Hela offers a cozy and magical journey on PC and consoles, with a mix of adventure and relaxation. Release next year!

Indie game developer Knights Peak and publisher Windup Games released the first trailer for their upcoming game Hela during Gamescom 2024. The game is a fantasy story involving a witch and her familiars, which are a small gang of brave little mice. The villagers, for the most part, kept her in kind regard as she used her powers to aid the locals. However, she has now fallen ill and needs help of her own. This is where the mice come in, as you will be on the search for ingredients to help cure her and keep her small business running while she is under the weather. This is a cure trailer that we recommend you check out, as the game will be released on PC and consoles sometime next year.

Hela

Get ready for a cozy journey in Hela, where you'll step into the tiny paws of a brave mouse, the beloved familiar of a witch who needs your help. Wander through an enchanting Scandinavian landscape filled with puzzles to solve, potions to brew, and quests to complete, all to aid your ailing witch. Whether you play alone or with friends, you're in for a treat filled with magic, companionship, and loads of charm. Hela offers a delightful mix of adventure and relaxation. Enjoy exploring vast, open spaces, engaging in light-hearted play, and experiencing the simple pleasure of being a part of a caring community.

Dive into "Hela" and enjoy a game that warms the heart and soothes the soul.

Freely explore a Scandinavian village in all its dimensions

Use a magical backpack for resource gathering, interacting with objects, or gliding through the air

Engage with items based on realistic physics

Brew potions and upgrade your abilities

Face ever-changing weather conditions

Discover story fragments in any order you choose

Solve engaging puzzles

Perform acts of kindness and feel their healing impact

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!