Heliborne Will Be Released On Xbox Consoles Next Month

Klabater announced this week that they'll be bringing Heliborne over to all Xbox consoles as the game will take off in June. If you haven't played the game before, this is basically a chance for you to fly all sorts of helicopters from different periods in time. Released back in 2017, you can fly classic 1950's choppers from the heyday of aviation all the way to current models being flown by soldiers around the globe. The game comes with over 100 weapon variants you can mount on them as you will be taking part in historical co-op missions with a friend as one of you pilots and the other handles the gun. You'll be able to fly over six different open maps including Gulf of Tonkin (Vietnam), Operation Nguyen Hue (Vietnam), and Badakhshan Province (Afghanistan). There's also single-player and multiplayer online if you're interested! You can check out more of the game below as it will be released on June 16th.

Pilot the best military helicopters in the world – from the classic machines of the 1950's to the modern 21st-century gunships. Fly missions with your friends and compete with players from around the globe in dynamic multiplayer modes! Become a part of the modern battlefield, support the movement of ground forces, perform assaults and protect supply lines. Heliborne marks the grand return of a nearly forgotten genre – combat helicopter action games! You'll get to dive into historical conflicts in single-player historical missions, explore vast maps inspired by real-world locations and engage in ruthless air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. Pilot over 40 military helicopters distributed over three different classes, fight other pilots and ground troops such as tanks, mortars, and anti-aircraft artillery. Test your skill in challenging and unique map types – Capture, Frontline or Landing Operation or play alone the single-player historical missions. Heliborne faithfully recreate the realities of armed conflicts and is an excellent tribute to the helicopter's contributions to modern warfare.