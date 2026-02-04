Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hell Architect: Survivors, Leonardo Interactive

Hell Architect: Survivors Announced With Gameplay Teaser

Overthrow Lucifer in Dante's Hell with the hellish-system of bureaucracy in the upcoiming action roguelike game Hell Architect: Survivors

Article Summary Hell Architect: Survivors is a roguelite set in Dante's Hell, with action-packed, bureaucratic chaos.

Unlock historic and myth-inspired heroes, each with unique weapons, sins, and special passive abilities.

Classic pixel art visuals blend with modern lighting effects and a dark, satirical sense of humor.

Replay endless waves of damned souls, upgrading attacks, stats, and heroes to reshape Hell itself.

Indie game developer and publisher Leonardo Interactive has revealed its latest title, as you deal with the finer bureaucracy of the underworld in Hell Architect: Survivors. This game is an action roguelite set in Dante's Hell, where you are an architect who is, quite literally, hell-bent on overthrowing Lucifer and taking over the place through one of the most demonic ways possible: government planning. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game is currently planning to have a free demo for Steam Next Fest on February 23.

Hell Architect: Survivors

Set in an alternate and ironic version of Dante's Hell, bureaucracy rules, but you're there to throw the administrative mumbo jumbo out the window. Step out from behind the desk and negotiate with force. Endless waves of damned souls look to corner you and end your plans when you're just getting started. In true survivors and roguelite fashion, come back better than ever in Hell Architect: Survivors with stronger attacks, improved stats, and the blueprint for success. The hordes of Hell won't stand a chance on your path to paving the underworld in your image.

Iconic History-Inspired Heroes: As you play, you'll unlock some slightly familiar faces, such as Sir Lance and Kleeopatra. They take inspiration from historic and mythological figures, each with their own unique weapons, sins, and passive combos to utilize on the hellish battlefield.

As you play, you'll unlock some slightly familiar faces, such as Sir Lance and Kleeopatra. They take inspiration from historic and mythological figures, each with their own unique weapons, sins, and passive combos to utilize on the hellish battlefield. Classic Visuals With Infernal Modern Effects: Enjoy a classic look straight from the arcade with pixel visuals and flashy menus. Pair that with modern lighting and visual effects for a bold experience on the wrong side of the afterlife.

Enjoy a classic look straight from the arcade with pixel visuals and flashy menus. Pair that with modern lighting and visual effects for a bold experience on the wrong side of the afterlife. Humor As Dark As The Underworld: Everywhere you look, the dark humor and satirical tone shine. From the heroes' quips to the abilities you unlock along the way, get ready to laugh your way through the flames with meme-ready moments designed to go viral.

Everywhere you look, the dark humor and satirical tone shine. From the heroes' quips to the abilities you unlock along the way, get ready to laugh your way through the flames with meme-ready moments designed to go viral. Journey Through The Fire Over And Over Again: Defeat doesn't mean the end. Replayability is at a maximum as you dive right back in with new abilities, new strategies, and new heroes to clear Hell of the unwanted souls who challenge you.

