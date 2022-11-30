Hell Let Loose Announces New Burning Snow Update

Team17 has announced a brand new update on the way for the World War II game Hell Let Loose, as players can experience the Burning Snow. As you may have guessed from the artwork and the title, you're going to be dealing with a lot of fire in what is essentially the winter update for the game. You're getting a number of additions to the game that will add firepower all around, figuratively and literally, as well as a brand new map to fight on. We got more details from the devs below as it will be released for the game on December 6th.

"Burning Snow introduces the expansive snow-covered new map of Kharkov, as well as community-requested items such as flamethrowers and Molotov cocktails; all-terrain vehicles including the Willys jeep and Kubelwagen; and the Soviet T-70 light tank. The update will be joined by two downloadable content packs, the seasonal Winter Warfare DLC, and a new cosmetic DLC bundle of helmets, Skull Bucket. As part of the update, players will also have access to a cosmetic custom loadout feature which allows them to configure two pre-sets that can be switched depending on preference and gameplay, as well as optimizations for animations that will improve character fidelity."

"We're really excited to release Burning Snow," said Maximilian Rea, Game Director and creator of Hell Let Loose. "Players have been asking for many of these features and now that we've accomplished parity between the platforms, everyone will get to experience the new items simultaneously. This map combines a hybrid of the armor-oriented gameplay of Kursk, featuring wide open fields, hills, and Stalingrad's industrial gameplay; including railroads, bridges, and Soviet urbanization complemented with deeper valleys, foliage, and marshlands all set in a winter environment to make this map a unique experience. We feel players will relish the varieties of combat that this new frontline will offer."