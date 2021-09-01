Hello Kitty Is Joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

SEGA has revealed the latest character joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as Hello Kitty is making their way into a ball this time. The iconic character almost looks like they're suited to being in the ball, as you can see here, rolling around on all of these puzzling tracks. Aside from bringing their signature friendship and kindness to Jungle Island, they'll be a fully playable DLC character that you will be able to purchase on all platforms for just $5. What's more, you won't need to wait that long to play the character as they will be available at launch on October 5th.

While the addition of Hello kitty is pretty cool, we're also convinced this isn't the end of the character reveals coming to the game. The announcement said that they're one of the last, but if we had to place bets, we're pretty sure you're going to be seeing at least two more on the way. In any case, enjoy the trailer below showing off their cute gameplay.

A cheerful girl with a heart of gold, Hello Kitty joins AiAi and the monkey gang on their latest adventure in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. She brings friendship and kindness to Jungle Island, where she joins a star-studded team that includes Morgana from Persona 5, Beat from Jet Set Radio, Kiryu from Yakuza, and beloved duo Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles "Tails" Prower. As Hello Kitty always says, "You can never have too many friends!" Hello Kitty is one of the final members to join the monkey gang and will be immediately available to friends and fans everywhere at launch. The pop culture icon joins the monkey gang as a playable DLC character available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X when Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5th, 2021!

https://youtu.be/ouG6DQ8XYmI