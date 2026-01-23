Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Adds Marumofubiyori in New Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a new content update out, as a new video game playing polar bear named Marumofubiyori has arrived

Article Summary Welcome Marumofubiyori, the cozy polar bear gamer, to Hello Kitty Island Adventure in Content Update 5

Explore Moppu’s mysterious lair, try a new cooking station, and unlock adorable bear-themed avatars

Test your skills in a brand-new minigame and enjoy a fun new companion ability: Throwing Snowballs

Customize your Sanrio-style avatar, team up in multiplayer, and relax with no microtransactions ever

Sunblink has launched a brand-new update this week for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as the not-so-creatively called Content Update 5 is live. This is a totally free update for all players across all platforms, as you'll now have access to a new polar bear friend in Marumofubiyori (Moppu). Don't worry, he spends a lot of time napping under a fluffy blanket and playing video games in his cozy cave. We have more details of what you can experience from the notes below.

Content Update 5

Who's this waking up from hibernation? ​​Meet Marumofubiyori (Moppu), a gentle polar bear who naps under a fluffy blanket and spends his waking hours playing video games in his cozy cave. He's been hibernating through the island's chilly season—until your arrival wakes him up! Explore Moppu's mysterious lair, stock up on snacks from a new cooking station, discover new furniture sets, a brand-new minigame, and enjoy a jolly new companion ability: Throwing Snowballs.

Meet Marumofubiyori ( Moppu) – A brand-new friend has been hi-bear-nating deep in Icy Peak all along! Wake him from his winter slumber and restore his warm, blanket-filled gamer hideaway.

( A brand-new friend has been hi-bear-nating deep in Icy Peak all along! Wake him from his winter slumber and restore his warm, blanket-filled gamer hideaway. New Avatars: Bears – Give yourself an un-bear-ably cute makeover as you frolic in the Snow Village.

Give yourself an un-bear-ably cute makeover as you frolic in the Snow Village. New Cooking Station – Time to stock up on snacks! How else does one get through all these games?

Time to stock up on snacks! How else does one get through all these games? New Minigame – Dial up the old-school nostalgia, and put those gamer skills to the test. Settle in, bundle up, and get ready for your snuggliest winter adventure yet today!

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

Explore a Massive World – Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more.

Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more. Be Who You Want – Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.

Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time. Craft, Create, Collect – Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles. Team Up in Multiplayer – Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.

Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island. NO Microtransactions – There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.

