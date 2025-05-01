Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches Month of Meh

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a new limited-time event for you to dive into, as players will experience the Month of Meh

Article Summary Hello Kitty Island Adventure's Month of Meh event is live, featuring daily appearances by Nisetama-san.

Snap photos of Nisetama-san to earn egg yolks and trade them at the Egg Shrine for exclusive rewards.

The free May update introduces Icy Peak expansions, new weather, flowers, stories, and cosmetics.

Fan-requested features like Furniture Stacking and Call Friend are now available in the latest update.

Sunblink launched a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure this week, as players can explore the limited-time event called the Month of Meh. Running now until May 31, players will see the "mysterious, magnificent, and dashing" Nisetama-san appear randomly on the island every day! If you manage to snap a pic before he disappears, you'll score an egg yolk that you'll then bring to the Egg Shrine for "eggcellent" prizes. This is basically just something fun and dumb to keep you busy for the month of May while they gear up for whatever they have planned this Summer. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer here, as the content is now live for you when you update the game.

Month of Meh

It's all eggs everywhere! Month of Meh spotlights Gudetama, the lazy egg that has taken Friendship Island by storm… kinda. During the Month of Meh, starting May 1 2025, we'll celebrate the fact that all of us would prefer to stay in bed sometimes. In this free update, players can explore expansions to Icy Peak, discover new weather and flowers, enjoy dozens of new stories, cosmetics, and much more! This update also includes fan-requested features like "Furniture Stacking" to spruce up any cabin and "Call Friend" so you can link up with your Sanrio friends from anywhere.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

