Hello Kitty Skyland Will Launch Into Early Access This Month

Hello Kitty fans will get a chance to try the new VR game Hello Kitty Skyland ina couple weeks when the game launches in Early Access

Article Summary Hello Kitty Skyland VR launches in Early Access on Meta Quest this month for Sanrio fans worldwide

Experience the central lobby, multiplayer Sky Dash races, and avatar customization in VR

Dress your avatar in Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody-themed outfits with new customization options

Switch between SkyMe or Pluffee avatars and play full-body multiplayer games with friends

VR developer and publisher Thirdverse has confirmed their new Hello Kitty VR game, called Hello Kitty Skyland, will arrive in Early Access this month. In case you haven't seen the title yet, this is an insane little first-person racing title featuring several characters from the Sanrio collection. The Early Access version will provide players with access to the central online lobby area of Skyland, featuring a substantial portion of the core content, including the multiplayer competitive race game, "Sky Dash." You'll also be able to access the avatar dress-up system with tons of original outfits, as well as limited-time avatar costumes themed around Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody. We have more details below and the trailer as well, as the game arrives on Meta Quest on December 22, 2025.

Hello Kitty Skyland

Hello Kitty Skyland is a social VR game that brings the charm of Sanrio into an expansive virtual world. Players from around the globe can gather in SKYLAND to meet friends, explore themed environments, and experience interactive encounters with Sanrio characters as immersive experiences only possible in VR. As part of the growing metaverse, Skyland expands beyond borders into a connected VR space where people from all backgrounds can come together. Enjoy full-body multiplayer games that make play more active, expressive, and social than ever. Move naturally, play together, and share the fun in ways only possible in VR. Choose between two unique avatar styles:

SkyMe: A humanoid avatar offering deep customization and dress-up options, perfect for expressing individuality and style.

Pluffee: An original, rounded avatar designed for smooth, dynamic movement and playful expression. Seamlessly switch between both avatars to enjoy the best of personalization, multiplayer fun, and exploration. Whether customizing your look, joining full-body games, or relaxing with friends, Hello Kitty Skyland offers a joyful social experience that celebrates creativity, connection, and the world of Sanrio, all in VR.

