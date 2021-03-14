Here's What Mega Manectric Will Look Like In Pokémon GO

Mega Manectric arrives in Pokémon GO this Tuesday as part of the Charge Up event. The dataminers known as the Pokéminers have now discovered in the code how Mega Manectric, and its Shiny form, will appear in Pokémon GO.

One of the most interesting parts about the introduction of a new Mega Raid is that the evolved Pokémon can now be encountered as a Shiny. Generally, only the first stage of a species' evolutionary line can be encountered in their Shiny forms (with a few notable exceptions), but the addition of the species' Mega in the game unlocks the possibility of a Shiny encounter as well.

So far, we know that Manectric can be encountered in Mega Raids starting Tuesday. One notable thing to keep in mind, though, is that evolved forms have been appearing more frequently in the wild since the Season of Legends kicked off. Gabite, Ampharos, Arcanine, Aggron, and many more evolved species have been seen in the wild. Could we see the same with Manectric? During the Holiday 2020 event, Abomasnow's Mega Raid release also saw the evolved Pokémon spawning in the wild with increased frequency. So keep an eye out for this species in the wild, as all encounters, not just raid encounters, will be Shiny-capable.

Other features of the Charge Up event will include, according to the Pokémon GO blog:

Electric-type Pokémon—including Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, Electrike, Stunfisk, and more—will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Also keep an eye out for Tynamo, which will be making its Pokémon GO debut! The following Electric-type Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Pichu, Elekid, Electrike, Shinx, Joltik, Tynamo, and Stunfisk. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will reward Poké Balls, Ampharos Mega Energy, Manectric Mega Energy, encounters with Electric-type Pokémon, and more. Timed Research focused on evolving and powering up Electric-type Pokémon will be available!