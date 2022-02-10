Here's Where Each Flabébé Color Can Be Found In Pokémon GO

Flabébé, Floette, and Florges arrive today in Pokémon GO as part of the annual Valentine's Day event. With no Shiny release to be seen, Flabébé and its various forms will indeed be the chase of the Valentine's Day 2022 event. Flabébé and its evolutions have five colors available: Red, Yellow, Blue, White, and Orange. The only way to obtain either a Red, Yellow, Blue, White, or Orange Floette and Florges currently is to obtain Flabébé in those colors and evolve it up. This won't be so simple, though, as every color of Flabébé will not be available to every trainer at every location in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details to determine where trainers can find Flabébé and what they may have to do in order to obtain the colors they are missing.

Flabébé, Floette, and Florges make their Pokémon GO debuts with five different colors available. These will be region-based and they will be wild spawns. Here is a breakdown of where each color Flabébé can be found:

Red Flower Flabébé: Europe, Middle East, Africa Blue Flower Flabébé: Asia-Pacific Yellow Flower Flabébé: Americas White Flower Flabébé: All regions, rare Orange Flower Flabébé: All regions, rare



There will also be new Avatar items based on Flabébé in the event shop. Niantic writes:

The following new avatar items will be available to purchase in the in-game shop during this event and will continue to be available after the event ends: Flabébé Hair Pin, Flabébé Shirt, Flabébé Shorts.

So, how can you obtain Flabébé colors that don't appear in your region in Pokémon GO? Currently, the only way to do so is to trade with other trainers from that region. Unfortunately, Niantic seems to have no plans to introduce global trading, but they do seem set on making more live, in-person events this year. Attending one of those with intentions on Flabébé-swapping is a good bet.