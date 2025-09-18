Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heroes of Mount Dragon, indie.io, RuniQ

Heroes of Mount Dragon Gets a Console Release Date

After having already been released on PC, Heroes of Mount Dragon has been given a proper release date for all three major consoles

Article Summary Heroes of Mount Dragon launches on all major consoles and Epic Games Store in September, after PC debut.

Experience side-scrolling, dragon-morphing brawler action with four unique heroes and local or online co-op.

Enhanced combat system and new Competitive Mode let players battle friends both locally and online.

Explore the newly added Elven Sanctuary kingdom with fresh enemies like Dark Elves, Witches, and Spiders.

Indie game developer RuniQ and new publisher indie.io revealed they are bringing Heroes of Mount Dragon over to consoles, as well as a new PC platform. The game was originally released for Steam back in late June and has seen some success there, but the team is about to open the floodgates as all three major consoles will be getting the game, as well as the Epic Games Store. Most of these platforms will see the game arrive on September 25, except for Xbox, which will be out at a later date.

Heroes of Mount Dragon

In Heroes of Mount Dragon, players unleash dragon-morphing powers in an action-packed side-scrolling brawler. The closed beta will allow players to choose from four unique heroes, each with their own fighting style, and play with up to 3 friends or solo. Following valuable feedback from its initial demo, the closed beta introduces significant enhancements and brand-new content for players to experience. Heroes of Mount Dragon offers a unique blend of classic beat 'em up action with modern features and a vibrant artistic style. Players can choose from an array of four unique dragon-morphing heroes in the closed beta, each possessing distinct skill sets and combos. They can transform into powerful dragons to unleash devastating attacks, unlock powerful upgrades and strategically utilize power-ups.

Refined Combat System: Based on player feedback, RuniQ has implemented improvements to combat, ensuring better balanced encounters and the removal of frustrating attack chain interruptions for a smoother and more engaging experience.

Based on player feedback, RuniQ has implemented improvements to combat, ensuring better balanced encounters and the removal of frustrating attack chain interruptions for a smoother and more engaging experience. Competitive Mode Unlocked: Players can now test their skills against friends in the newly unlocked Competitive Mode! Face off in local or online matches to earn the title of Mount Dragon's ultimate champion. Utilize a variety of devious curses – electrify, shrink or flip your rivals' controls – to disrupt their gameplay and seize victory.

Players can now test their skills against friends in the newly unlocked Competitive Mode! Face off in local or online matches to earn the title of Mount Dragon's ultimate champion. Utilize a variety of devious curses – electrify, shrink or flip your rivals' controls – to disrupt their gameplay and seize victory. New Kingdom to Explore – The Elven Sanctuary: Venture into the mysterious and enchanting Elven Sanctuary, a brand-new kingdom teeming with Dark Elves, cunning Witches, and lurking Spiders. Discover its secrets and face its formidable inhabitants.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!