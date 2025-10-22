Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heroes of Newerth: Reborn, Kongor Studios

Heroes of Newerth: Reborn Announces Open Beta

Heroes of Newerth: Reborn has announced they will be holding an Open Beta, as you'll be able to try out the game in November

Developed by original HoN devs and veterans, this relaunch offers new mechanics and enhanced gameplay.

Play with 80+ heroes at launch, experience remastered visuals, new bosses, and updated multiplayer features.

Enjoy ultra-responsive 100-tick servers, modern UI, skill-based matchmaking, and exclusive beta perks.

Indie game developer and publisher Kongor Studios has confirmed they will be holding an Open Beta for Heroes of Newerth: Reborn, set to launch in November. In case you weren't already aware, the team behind this version is made up of developers from the original game, community contributors, and industry veterans, who are working to improve the original MOBA from top to bottom. Now they're giving you a chance to see their work so far, as you can sign up on the game's website to participate in the Beta, which will start on November 11.

Heroes of Newerth: Reborn

Heroes of Newerth: Reborn is the revival of the original Heroes of Newerth (HoN), a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena game. Developed by Kongor Studios, the game offers improved graphics, performance, and a better multiplayer experience compared to its predecessor. New mechanics are introduced in this new version of HoN, including Ravens to assist with sight, Kongor to push a lane, and more. Those hoping to hop into the beta action early can do so by supporting the project with a $1 tier or even more to receive more perks through the Genesis program. This modern version of HoN aims to blend nostalgia for old players with significant updates for new audiences, all while maintaining the core essence of the original game.

