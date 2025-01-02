Posted in: Avalon Hill, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: HeroQuest, HeroQuest First Light

HeroQuest Has Released The New First Light Stand-Alone Title

HeroQuest First Light has been released this week, giving you 10 stand-alone quests that are also compatible with other expansions

Article Summary HeroQuest First Light offers 10 quests with the ability to create your own adventures.

Compatible with all HeroQuest expansions and the 2021 Game System quests.

Includes detailed miniatures and a double-sided board for immersive gameplay.

Available exclusively at Target with a free companion app for solo or team play.

Avalon Hill has officially released HeroQuest First Light this week, as players have a new stand-alone option they can choose to play. This specific release comes with ten new quests as well as the option to create your own if you're feeling creative. All of the adventures can be played on their own with everything in the box, but it's also compatible with all existing HeroQuest expansion packs and the ten quests from the 2021 HeroQuest Game System. We have more details below, as it's on sale exclusively via Target for $50.

HeroQuest First Light

Your hero's journey starts here! The HeroQuest First Light fantasy adventure game follows four heroes through dungeon quests as they discover treasure, explore immersive environments, and battle evil forces controlled by Zargon, the game master. Traverse an ever-changing, 2-sided board that evolves as you trek through each dungeon. Will you prove yourself worthy of the title of hero? Players can immerse themselves in the fantasy with stunning artwork and more than 100 components, including a detailed dragon miniature, four hero miniatures, and 67 full-color cardboard standees. Featuring 10 quests and the option to create your own, this HeroQuest board game has endless replayability. It's a great gift for fans of cooperative games, fantasy board games, and strategy games for adults and teens. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in a battle of good and evil.

Everything You Need: Designed for newcomers and fans alike, the HeroQuest First Light Game System includes 10 unique quests, 100+ pieces, and a beginners-friendly rulebook to jump into the action

Immersive Fantasy Adventure: In this stand-alone game, play as Zargon, the game master, or one of the mythic heroes who team up to battle monsters and conquer quests to defeat Zargon's evil forces

Detailed Dragon & Four Hero Miniatures: This semi-cooperative strategy game introduces the highly detailed dragon miniature! Also includes four mythic hero miniatures redesigned for this edition

Ten Thrilling Quests: Featuring 10 fresh quests written by the original game designer Stephen Baker. You can also create your own stories and build your own quests for limitless replayability

Two-Sided Gameboard & 100+ Components: Explore a double-sided gameboard that changes as you delve deeper into the world—plus 67 full-color standees, 102 stunningly illustrated game cards, and more

Compatible With All HeroQuest Expansions: An epic addition to any HeroQuest collection, this strategy board game for adults and teens is compatible with all HeroQuest expansion packs and the original 10 quests from the 2021 HeroQuest Game System

Free Companion App: The app can be your digital game master! It takes on the role of Zargon, so all players can be heroes or you can play solo. To download, scan the code on the box. (Companion app only. HeroQuest Game System required to play.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!