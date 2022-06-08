Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery Gets A Visit From Clue

Tilting Point has added a new update to Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery as characters from the famous board game Clue are now available. During a special month-long event, you can find iconic characters such as Colonel Mustard and Miss Scarlet running around the hidden object game that is shrouded in mystery and puzzle-solving adventures. In case you're curious, no, you won't be playing Clue, nor will it have much of anything to do with the famous board game beyond the character's inclusion. But the event will give you a different way of playing the game with 20 levels to investigate involving them, each one becoming more difficult as you go along. We have more info below as well as a trailer to show off how things will go with them in the game, which you can download for iOS and Android.

Starting today and continuing through July 7, some of the most famous Clue characters check into the world of Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery. Miss Scarlett and Colonel Mustard will join characters in the many mini-events and mysterious detective stories, including mysteries with different endings depending on the player's choices. Miss Peacock and Professor Plum will offer players daily tasks with very special rewards. Players will be able to test their skills of observation like a real detective while solving challenging puzzles, including a special Clue event with 20 levels to investigate. The classic mystery board game, Clue (known as Cluedo internationally), from Hasbro, has entertained generations of people for over 70 years with multiple adaptations across film, TV, books, escape rooms, musicals and more. "Clue is one of the most iconic games in the world and just what the players of Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery are looking for," said Samir Agili, CO-CEO and president of Tilting Point. "It's fantastic that we could connect this great IP and game for a truly memorable month-long activation."