High On Knife Receives New October Release Date

High On Life is getting a new expansion with all new characters, as High On Knife will debut next month for multiple VR platforms.

Squanch Games confirmed the latest expansion for their VR game High On Life is coming soon, as High On Knife will drop in October. If you haven't seen the DLC yet, this basically gives Knifey his own adventure with new characters, hazards, and surprises to run into, including an all-new weapon voiced by SNL's Sarah Sherman. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the content will be released on October 3.

"High On Knife introduces a pair of brand-new talking gun characters, too. Harper, voiced by Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), is an ex-military pistol who's trying to come to terms with her traumatic past. And then there's B.A.L.L., which is a pinball-inspired gun operated by a coordinated group of little guys who are doing their best. Players have to explore a creepy new sci-fi setting while being hunted by Mux, a mysterious new boss voiced by the incomparable Gabourey Sidibe (American Horror Story, Precious)."

"High On Life, now available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store; Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles; and with Xbox Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud, has surpassed more than 7.5 million unique players worldwide since its launch in mid-December. High On Life was the top seller on Steam during launch week, the biggest Xbox Game Pass release of 2022, the biggest 3rd party launch in Game Pass history, and the biggest single-player game launch on Game Pass ever. High On Life follows the misadventures of an unmotivated high-school graduate who becomes Earth's last hope following an alien invasion. These interstellar invaders are on a constant search for their next intoxicating experience, and, unfortunately, they discover that humans provide an exquisite high. The only solution is to become a bounty hunter, tracking down the kingpins in the alien cartel to stop their horrifying harvest. It makes sense in context, OK?!"

