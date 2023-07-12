Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deck13, Highrise City

Highrise City Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Checkout the latest trailer to Highrise City, as the team at Deck13 show off what the gameplay will be like when the game comes out.

Deck13 has released a brand-new trailer for Highrise City, as the game has revealed more of the gameplay and mechanics you'll experience. The game has been in Early Access for a minute, so people already know some of the game's mechanics and whatnot. So this trailer is basically here to introduce people who have never seen it before what to expect when they eventually release the game in full. Enjoy the trailer as the game will come out later this year.

"Highrise City, the ambitious city builder from FourExo Entertainment and Deck13 Spotlight will be leaving Early Access later this year – after releasing countless huge updates, implementing community feedback and new features. A rapidly growing PC wishlist and gamers eager to experience the final release of this epic experience, focus is on ensuring this meets everyone's high expectation. Today the final major update before leaving Early Access has been released for Highrise City, introducing a new research system, an overhauled UI, smaller visual improvements, new milestones, and tons of smaller quality-of-life improvements. A fresh Trailer gives an overview of what to expect in the game: A modern city builder with a strong focus on economy systems."

"During the Early Access phase Highrise City received tons of new content. New maps were released, a building editor found its way into the game, the complete visual look was enhanced, new production lines were introduced, and countless quality-of-life features were introduced. And yet the journey has just begun. The Release Update is currently being worked on and has already been in preparation for a long time. The result: An update that will introduce more features and improvements than any previous update before. Public Transport will be available via buses, substations and required electric lines will be introduced; missions during the gameplay are coming as well, mega skyscrapers, a new Map, and a multi-staged mega building project."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!