Hisuian Braviary Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Hisuian Braviary Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players will help you defeat this Tier Three Raid Boss during the Psychic Spectacular event.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. This week, the Season moves to the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event which has some interesting Tier Three Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Hisuian Braviary. Let's get into it.

Top Hisuian Braviary Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Hisuian Braviary counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

ShadowMagnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge Shadow

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Hisuian Braviary with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Hisuian Braviary can be defeated by solo players, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Hisuian Braviary is a boosted rate of likely one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

