Hisuian Electrode Can Now Be Obtained In Pokémon GO: Here's How

Hisuian Electrode can now be obtained in Pokémon GO! It has been released as part of the Poké Ball Prep Rally event which is designed to help trainers prepare for next weekend's landmark event, Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. However, notably, Hisuian Electrode cannot be obtained in the wild. So how can you add this new version (or rather, this ancient version) of Electrode to your Dex? Let's take a look, because the answer is quite simple.

You can obtain Hisuian Electrode in Pokémon GO by evolving Hisuian Voltorb. When Hisuian Voltorb was initially released, it could not be evolved. Now, the event will activate that evolution button. Think of Galarian Farfetch'd, which was initially evolution-gated before an event introduced Sirfetch'd through evolution. In fact, as I write this, the event has yet to go live in the United States, but we are already beginning to see trainers in different timelines with Hisuian Electrode as their Buddy. The event will begin today, February 18th at 10 AM. After this, Hisuian Electrode will be permanently unlocked in Pokémon GO, so my advice? Don't rush to evolve. Maybe Lucky Trade a few Hisuian Voltorb back and forth until you get a great one. I think that Hisuian Electrode would look terrific in front of that gleaming, golden Lucky Pokémon screen.

It'll be interesting seeing when the rest of the Pokémon from Hisui, the ancient version of the Sinnoh region, will be introduced in the game. They debuted in January 2022 in the open-world RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus and will surely arrive at some point in Niantic's mobile adaptation of the Pokémon franchise. This list of as-of-yet unreleased species includes new regional forms for Samurott, Decidueye, Typhlosion, Zorua, Lilligant, Avalugg, Braviary, Sliggoo, Sneasel, Growlithe, and Qwilfish along with new evolutions for Scyther, Stantler, and more. I can't wait to begin seeing these in Pokémon GO!