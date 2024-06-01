Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Graphite Lab, Hive Jump 2: Survivors, Midwest Games

Hive Jump 2: Survivors Releases Into Early Access On Steam

Midwest Games released Hive Jump 2: Survivors into Early Access on Steam earlier this week, as players can try the game out right now.

Article Summary Hive Jump 2: Survivors launches into Early Access on Steam.

Experience intense action and survival as the last squad member.

Customize your jetpack and arsenal to combat alien swarms. Collect resources, upgrades, and face off in epic boss battles.

Indie game developer Graphite Lab and publisher Midwest Games have released Hive Jump 2: Survivors into Early Access, giving Steam players an early build. The game will throw you into the deep end as you play the last remaining survivor of your squad on an alien planet. With nothing but a gun and a jetpack, you'll have to fend off swarms of enemies in order to survive this action-platformer. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below as the game is available now.

Hive Jump 2: Survivors

As the lone survivor of a devastating extraterrestrial attack, overcome the impossible by blasting waves of swarming enemies with instruments far deadlier than bug-repellant. Weaponize and customize a powerful jetpack to escape perilous situations and destroy enemies down below. Traverse unfamiliar terrain, utilizing the jetpack as an advantage to rise above the hordes of vicious insects. Strategically select upgrades before each run, from health reserve boosts to enhanced enemy targeting and increased damage. Pair jetpack augments with overpowered Jumper builds to construct the ultimate exterminator. Gain speed bonuses with Sprinter or send swarms scuttling with Bruiser's flamethrower. Extinguish waves of wildly spawning creatures hungry for the chase, fending off ground-based Soldiers, Armorers, and lava-spewing Bombarders.

Test drive different power-up and stat combos, adjusting speed, rate of fire, health, and other attributes. Engage in hands-free combat with auto-assist aiming, or switch to manual controls for master manipulation in the fray. Unleash an arsenal of grenades and survive until the countdown buzzer blares. Hold the hive at bay for 14 rounds to go head-to-head in boss battles with the biggest bugs of all. Survive the challenge of the Crystal Caverns or the Frozen Tundra with more distinct environments to come. Collect discarded "goo" from fallen enemies and exchange for upgrades, weapons, and rare relics. The more guts amassed, the greater the chances of scoring scarce loot. While sweeping up the battlefield, pick up Amber for permanent stat upgrades, nukes for life-saving screen wipes, and magnets for auto-scavenging resources.

