Hive Jump 2: Survivors Reveals Official Release Date

After bring in Early Access for the past few months, Midwest Games have confirmed a release date for Hive Jump 2: Survivors

Indie game developers Graphite Lab and Sonamu Games, along with publisher Midwest Games, have revealed the release date for Hive Jump 2: Survivors. The team released the game into Early Access in late May, giving players a chance to experience the bullet heaven roguelike sequel. Now, they'll be getting the full experience in about a month, as the game will be released on September 10 for PC on both Steam and GOG. No new trailer was released, so here's a look at the last one before it came to Early Access.

Hive Jump 2: Survivors

Hive Jump 2: Survivors is a sci-fi, action-packed, bullet heaven roguelike. After a squad of intrepid jetpack Jumpers are decimated in an intergalactic ambush, a lone survivor sets out for vengeance while fending off endless waves of killer insects. Play as different Jumpers for unique builds and abilities. Collect amber and alien goo as precious resources to earn upgrades and mow down the hordes however you see fit. Your secret weapon? Jetpacks! Strap in, dodge incoming hordes, maneuver around obstacles, and fry the enemies below – one gory run at a time! Fight through four unique biomes: Crystal Caverns, Frozen Tundra, and the brand-new Volcanic Wasteland!

Jumping Jetpacks: Utilize your jetpack to dodge enemies and traverse the environment, and, of course, damage enemies!

Auto and Manual Aiming: Auto-fire at enemies to focus on movement, or take aim to better control the chaos.

Multiple Jumpers, Multiple Ways to Kill: With multiple options, each Jumper has distinct stats that impact speed, rate of fire, health, and more.

Customize Your Jumper: Earn weapons, upgrades, and augments, like automatic enemy targeting and increased health reserves, to create the ultimate soldier.

HSA Store: Convert your enemies' guts into currency, exchanging "goo" for weapons, utilities, and relics of varying rarity. Snag precious Amber to boost builds with permanent upgrades.

Permanent Upgrades: Unlock permanent abilities to give your Jumper an advantage from the start of every run.

