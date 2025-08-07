Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Ho-Oh, pokemon

Ho-Oh Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Ho-Oh returns to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this month. Defeat it using this Raid Guide, which will help you build the best team.

Article Summary Ho-Oh returns to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO during the Delightful Days season finale.

Top Ho-Oh raid counters include Mega Diancie, Shadow Rampardos, Tyrantrum, and Rhyperior.

Defeat Ho-Oh with at least two trainers using powerful Rock-type teams for best results.

Shiny Ho-Oh chances are 1 in 20; perfect IVs are CP 2207 (normal) and 2759 (boosted).

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered into its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Ho-Oh, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Ho-Oh Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Ho-Oh counters as such:

Shadow Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Ho-Oh with efficiency.

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Stonjourner: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Ho-Oh can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Ho-Oh will have a CP of 2207 in normal weather conditions and 2759 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

