Arcade1Up Has Put The Terminator 2 Arcade Cabinet On Pre-Order

Arcade1Up Is Putting The Terminator 2 Arcade Cabinet On Pre-Order

Arcade1Up announced today that their latest arcade cabinet for Terminator 2: Judgment Day is going up for pre-order next week. The company has yet to put a price tag on it, but if it holds to the more recent prices of cabinets made, you're looking at somewhere between $400-600 for this one. As you can see from the image below, it looks almost identical to the original arcade versions. Except for the glaring change made to the guns where they've been changed to red and blue and can now be pulled out of the cabinet on wires instead of being attached to the control panel. So now it looks more like a Time Crisis title. The cabinet will officially go up on November 1st, 2021.

Arcade1Up's latest at-home arcade machine transports fans back to the '90s when visionary director, James Cameron, changed cinema 30 years ago with the movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Its thrilling action sequences and groundbreaking visual effects mesmerized audiences, and arcade enthusiasts asked for a video game adaptation. Exciting features consumers can bring home with the Terminator 2 home arcade machine include: 2 in 1: The home arcade machine comes with Terminator 2: Judgment Day and exclusive behind the scenes footage on how the Terminator 2 game was made!

"Arcade1Up is excited to expand its family home game room with the addition of the epic, Terminator 2," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Tastemakers, LLC and Arcade1Up. "The original game, developed by Midway, was a blockbuster hit and now 30 years later, Arcade1Up is thrilled to celebrate this title in a home arcade machine for Terminator fans." "Having the ability to bring the Terminator 2 arcade game into the comfort of its fans' home is something we've always wanted to do," said George Petro, Founder of Play Mechanix, Inc. "We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with Arcade1Up and revolutionizing the at-home arcade gaming experience with our collaboration on this product."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine (https://youtu.be/QDShF4hKcWY)