Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Chaos Cubed, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, Minecraft Live, Minecraft World, Tiny Takeover, Xbox Game Studios

Minecraft Live 2026 Reveals a New Theme Park, a Sequel, and More

Minecraft Live 2026 took place today, revealing a new theme part, two new additions to the game, and a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons

Article Summary Minecraft World theme park announced near London, opening at Chessington World Adventures in 2027

Tiny Takeover drop brings new baby mobs, sounds, name tags, and golden dandelion mechanics to Minecraft

Chaos Cubed update adds physics-changing sulfur cubes and sulfur caves with new blocks and effects

Minecraft Dungeons II confirmed, taking dungeon exploration to the next level for adventure fans

Mojang and Xbox Game Studios held the Minecraft Live event this weekend, in which they revealed more of what's to come both in the game of Minecraft and in real life for the franchise. The biggest announcement of the bunch was the fact that they're opening a new theme park experience called Minecraft World just outside of London, set to open in 2027, as they have already broken ground on the development. The game itself will be getting two new drops in Tiny Takeover and Chaos Cubed, and Minecraft Dungeons is getting a sequel currently in development. You can see the full presentation here along with all of the notes released by the company below.

Everything Being Crafted This Year Revealed During Minecraft Live 2026

Minecraft World Opening in 2027, Mojang Studios will partner with Merlin Entertainments to unveil Minecraft World, the upcoming UK theme park experience at Chessington World Adventures. Inspired by the game's most iconic biomes, mobs, and items, Minecraft World will bring the best-selling game of all time into the physical world for the very first time at a major theme park. The land will feature new Minecraft-themed attractions, including a thrilling world first coaster, interactive adventures, epic block built playscapes, and themed retail and dining. Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios have worked together over a long-standing partnership to ensure every ride, attraction and theming of the land feels unmistakably Minecraft. The partnership also extends collaboration with a selection of iconic Minecraft creators to help bring the universe to life in the most authentic way possible for the game's global community of fans. Just a 35-minute direct train from London Waterloo, Minecraft World will open at Chessington World of Adventures in 2027.



Minecraft Experience Villager Rescue – Argentina

Opening in May 2026, the Minecraft Experience: Moonlight Trail is making its debut in Buenos Aires, Argentina opening May 2026. The experience will be the first of its kind outdoor, nighttime interactive adventure, where attendees will walk a moonlit trail through iconic Minecraft biomes, craft gear, mine diamonds, battle mobs, and help restore an ancient beacon.



Next Game Drop: Tiny Takeover (March 24) Ready or not, here comes the Tiny Takeover drop! New versions of baby mobs have stormed Minecraft, causing cuteness overload across biomes and builds. Listen out for heart-melting sounds, craft name tags for your pets, and keep babies forever young with the golden dandelion. The babies are officially on the loose, so get ready to collect, coo over, and create chaos with these tiny rascals! A redesigned, cuter look for almost every baby mob in Minecraft , including: Baby farm mobs: puppies, kittens, piglets, calves, chicks, lambs, ocelots, and bunnies Baby mounts: donkeys, mules, and every horse variant Aquatic baby mobs: axolotls, dolphins, squids, and turtles Hostile and scary baby mobs: zombies, zombified piglins, hoglins, zoglins, zombie villagers, husks, gurgles, piglins, and striders Baby villagers: all seven variants Wild baby mobs: foxes, polar bears, pandas, bees, llamas, armadillos, goats, and snifflets

New Sounds and Personalities: On top of the visual redesigns, piglets, wolf pups, kittens, foals, and baby chickens have brand new, baby-fied sound effects. In addition, pigs, cows, cats, and chickens will now spawn with different "sound personalities," bringing lively variety to your farm

On top of the visual redesigns, piglets, wolf pups, kittens, foals, and baby chickens have brand new, baby-fied sound effects. In addition, pigs, cows, cats, and chickens will now spawn with different "sound personalities," bringing lively variety to your farm Golden Dandelion: Craft the golden dandelion using eight gold nuggets and a dandelion, then feed it to a baby mob to ensure it stays a baby forever. The effect can be reversed by feeding it a second golden dandelion.

Craft the golden dandelion using eight gold nuggets and a dandelion, then feed it to a baby mob to ensure it stays a baby forever. The effect can be reversed by feeding it a second golden dandelion. Craftable Name Tags: For the first time in Minecraft , you can craft nametags using paper and any metal nugget (copper, iron, or gold)

For the first time in , you can craft nametags using paper and any metal nugget (copper, iron, or gold) Spawn Egg Parity: Just like in Java Edition, you can now spawn baby mobs using that mob's spawn egg on the adult mob in Minecraft Bedrock

Just like in Java Edition, you can now spawn baby mobs using that mob's spawn egg on the adult mob in Bedrock New Note Block Instrument: Place a block of copper under a note block for a new trumpet sound effect. Depending on the copper block's oxidation, the trumpet will sound different





The Drop of 2026: Chaos Cubed (TBD) Discover a new, unique block that changes physics properties as it absorbs different materials, creating incredible opportunities for chaos. The sulfur cube will be found in sulfur caves, new environments that can spawn in many biomes in the Overworld. In addition, players can find new sulfur and cinnabar blocks in sulfur caves. Sulfur Cube: A unique block that will change physics properties based on absorbing different materials. Players can feed the cube directly, or it can absorb a material on its own if it's in range. There is a lot of variety in what the cube can do! Just like there are balls with different "bounciness" and behavior, the sulfur cube can have different physics.

Sulfur Caves: This new type of cave is found in many biomes in the Overworld. If you dig down, you can find a cave with sulfur pools and new blocks. You can also find pools of water with gas particles that impart the "noxious" effect

New block Sets: Sulfur and Cinnabar, with inspiring yellow and red aesthetic. These new materials come in multiple forms, including raw, bricks, chiseled, and polished. Minecraft Dungeons II Sungeons await the bravest of adventurers in Minecraft Dungeons 2! Ready to be there as soon as the game is released?

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