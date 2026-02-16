Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: GreedFall 2, GreedFall: The Dying World, Spiders

GreedFall: The Dying World Introduces The Companions

In the latest trailer for GreedFall: The Dying World, the team show off more characters, specifically the companions in the game

Article Summary Discover new GreedFall: The Dying World companions, with voice actor reveals in the latest trailer.

Play as a native of Teer Fradee and experience a prequel story set three years before the original game.

Explore new locations across the continent of Gacane, ravaged by war, politics, and the Malichor plague.

Shape your journey with diplomacy, combat, alliances, and in-depth character choices in a rich RPG world.

Developer Spiders and publisher Nacon recently dropped a new trailer this week for GreedFall: The Dying World, as they explore more of the companion characters in the game. These are the people whow ill help you along the way in the mission you have, complete with voice actor reveals and more so you can see who you might like working with more. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on March 10 for PC and March 12 for consoles.

GreedFall: The Dying World

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies. Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets and make them your friends, rivals or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat. Immerse yourself in an ever-deepening RPG experience where every choice has an impact on your adventure and where diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration, and combat are all viable paths for you to achieve your aims.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!