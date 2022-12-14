Hogwarts Legacy Releases New Expansive Gameplay Video

WB Games and Avalanche Software release a brand new video for Hogwarts Legacy that shows off more of the gameplay in several elements. This is, by far, the best look they have given us of the game so far as we have an over 30-minute tour of three different sections of the game. Each one gives you a different perspective of how the game will work, and it all looks amazing. There are certain aspects of the game that have been hidden in the video as they don't want to give everything away before you have a chance to play it, but it's clear there was a ton of work put into this game to make sure you got the best possible Harry Potter experience in a single title. We have the video for you below, along with notes from the developers about all three parts. The game is still currently scheduled to be released on February 10th, 2023.

"In the first section of gameplay, the player, a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the late 1800s, mounts their broom flying low over the open world. Flying above the Scottish Highlands, the player lands to explore a hamlet which provides an opportunity to meet different witches and wizards while also participating in quest opportunities. The player then mounts an Onyx Hippogriff (a Hippogriff variant exclusive to pre-orders) to traverse the landscape as it changes to winter and the land is covered by snow. In a deeper dive of the combat, the player, wearing the Dark Arts cosmetic set, walks through the Forbidden Forest before riding a Thestral to the Dark Arts Battle Arena. The Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, and Dark Arts Battle Arena are available exclusively in the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition or for purchase in-game in the Dark Arts Pack. The player immediately casts an Avada Kedavra spell to show the enemy's health bar instantly go to zero. Tools such as potions and plants from the Room of Requirement can be brought with the player into combat to help defeat enemies more efficiently."

"In the final video, the player visits the Room of Requirement. The entire space can be personalized and the architecture can be changed as the player conjures objects into the space. Conjurations can be found at Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade or rewarded for completing various activities throughout the game. Utility items like planting pots and brewing stations can also be customized. Over the course of gameplay, the player will be able to conjure the Loom which can be used to customize and add magical properties to their gear. And finally, the player walks to the Vivarium where beasts are cared for. A Graphorn, Niffler, Kneazle and Mooncalf are revealed. By petting and feeding a beast, they will give the player the magical ingredients needed to customize and upgrade their gear. A toy chest is also available to play with the beasts and the beasts can be given individual names."