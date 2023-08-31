Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Holstin, Sonka

Holstin Releases New Trailer Along With Free Demo

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Holstin, as the team have released a brand-new free demo for you to try out.

Polish indie game developer and publisher Sonka has released a new trailer this week for Holstin, along with a new free demo of the game. The game was originally announced back in January and the team has slowly been working on the game to make sure the new psychological survival horror game comes out and shocks players well. Which is why the team released a free demo of the game on Steam that offers a limited run of the game to give you an idea of how it will play. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Holstin is set in an eerie, isolated 90's Polish lakeside town in which an ominous presence has slowly enveloped everything and everyone. A close colleague of yours came here, looking for answers to a newspaper story. But after a series of incoherent and troubling messages, all contact was lost. Now you need to venture into this psyche-shattering town to find out the truth and the fate of your friend."

Explore a Possessed Town: Something is very wrong in the town of Jeziorne-Kolonia. The streets are overrun by some kind of filthy slime. The people, the buildings, and the wildlife all seem to be slowly deteriorating from the inside.

Something is very wrong in the town of Jeziorne-Kolonia. The streets are overrun by some kind of filthy slime. The people, the buildings, and the wildlife all seem to be slowly deteriorating from the inside. Fight and Survive Against Unfathomable Monstrosities: Scavenge for scarce supplies and weapons to fight off the twisted monstrosities now roaming the darkest corners of the town.

Scavenge for scarce supplies and weapons to fight off the twisted monstrosities now roaming the darkest corners of the town. Speak to Locals Slowly Losing Their Minds: Sanity among the locals seems to be slowly slipping away, but they are the only ones who can get you the answers you need. You will have to play along with their unnerving delusions and try to understand their festering world to get anywhere.

Sanity among the locals seems to be slowly slipping away, but they are the only ones who can get you the answers you need. You will have to play along with their unnerving delusions and try to understand their festering world to get anywhere. Classic Visuals with Modern Tricks and Technology: Hand-drawn, 3D pixel-art enhanced with dynamic lighting and a free camera system.

Hand-drawn, 3D pixel-art enhanced with dynamic lighting and a free camera system. Full Voice Acting in Polish and English: Chillingly manic performances in both English and Polish will bring every character in Holstin to life.

