Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Always Too Late, Holy Stick, indie games

Holy Stick Will Have A Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Steam Next Fest will have a demo for an absolutely crazy multiplayer 2D action shooter game you will come to know as Holy Stick.

Indie game developer and publisher Always Too Late have revealed their multiplayer game Holy Stick will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest. This particular game is a hand-drawn 2D, multiplayer action title in which 2-8 players will face off in crazy shooter-level mayhem, mixing the mechanics of several other titles you may recognize from the genre into one crazy beast of a game. You can check out the trailer below as the game's demo will be live from June 19th-26th, with the main game being released on August 18th for PC.

"Forget about health bars, in this game you have to take good care of your body! Getting a bullet in the knee might result in losing an entire leg, which will slow you down. Having your hands chopped off will make you unable to use weapons – you'll have to kick your way out of a fight, so that you can heal and quickly get back to action! Give your stickman a unique personality, by using a wide selection of costumes and voices. We've got everything – knights, pirates, soldiers, ninjas, Italian chefs, French musicians… Or would you like an American special forces commando, who runs around with a giant donut sledgehammer and shouts "Bon voyage!" while pounding his enemies into the ground?"

"It will take a long time, before you experience everything we've packed into Holy Stick! We've got a huge arsenal of firearms and melee weapons to chop up your enemies, a wide variety of game modes to choose from, multiple beautiful maps, and a mysterious Craziness System, which changes the game's rules from time to time. You know, lower the gravity a bit, force everyone to jump, turn the entire game upside down, or have everybody using shotguns with explosive ammo… just to keep things spicy! Do you remember that time at primary school, when you used to draw simple characters and scenes on the back of your notebook? Or the web browser games, featuring stickman characters? Relive those moments again in this nostalgia-driven game!"

"Play however you want! Would you like to sit back on a couch with a couple of friends and play a casual match? Splitscreen for up to 4 players is the right choice! Do you prefer online multiplayer and don't mind playing with strangers? We got you covered! Or maybe you'd like a hybrid setting, like 4 vs 4 match with two machines, joined into one game over the internet? We can handle that too! The only thing we don't have right now is a single-player mode."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!