Homestead Arcana Receives Worldwide Release Date Skybound Entertainment and Serenity Forge have revealed the release date for Homestead Arcana, coming up later this month.

Skybound Entertainment and Serenity Forge have confirmed they will be releasing Homestead Arcana worldwide later this month. Originally teased clear back in September, the game mixes a bit of witch magic with the fun of a cozy farming simulator, as you'll use your powers to bring life back to the area and start your own farm. We now know the game will be released on PC via Steam and Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and PC on April 21st, 2023. Along with the news comes a new trailer for you to enjoy down at the bottom, as you're given a bit of a tutorial of how the game works.

"In Homestead Arcana, a menacing force known as the Miasma has taken over the land, with what remains of society banished to mountains above the clouds. A young witch farmer Billie embarks on a magical adventure with her cat familiar, Huckleberry, to rescue the land for future generations and heal the world. Players must pioneer, cultivate, and craft spells to tap into nature to revitalize the corrupted realm and uncover the secrets of the Miasma."

A new take on a classic farming sim – Homestead Arcana brings new magic to the current farming game genre with an imaginative world and diverse gameplay.

– brings new magic to the current farming game genre with an imaginative world and diverse gameplay. Create a custom homestead – Build a custom homestead from the ground up. Discover new plants, tend to an ever-growing garden, and craft new tools, spells, and potions to take back and restore the land.

– Build a custom homestead from the ground up. Discover new plants, tend to an ever-growing garden, and craft new tools, spells, and potions to take back and restore the land. Discover the secret of the Miasma – Survive in the dangerous Miasma's hostile environment, where warped creatures roam free and bring back rare plants, spells, and crafting components to use on the homestead journey.

– Survive in the dangerous Miasma's hostile environment, where warped creatures roam free and bring back rare plants, spells, and crafting components to use on the homestead journey. Wield nature's magic to heal the world – Use the strength of nature to craft spells and hone powers to prepare for the mysterious challenges ahead while working with a cat familiar, Huckleberry, to beat back the threatening Miasma.