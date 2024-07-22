Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail Adds The Shackling Prison On July 31

HoYoverse revealed the next major content addition for Honkai: Star Rail, as The Shackling Prison will be out at the end of the month

New characters Yunli and Jiaoqiu will debut, alongside two more 5-star characters.

Explore the story expansion featuring the Wardance ceremony and new allies.

Yunli, a swordmaster with a unique Counter ability, shines in the combat system.

HoYoverse revealed details of the next content expansion for Honkai: Star Rail, as The Shackling Prison will be added to the game on July 31. Technically called Version 2.4, you'll be getting a new map by the same name, as well as two more characters Yunli and Jiaoqiu, who will make their debut. Plus, you have a chance to snag 5-star characters Sparkle and Huohuo to aid in your continued journey in the game. We have some of the dev notes for you below and a trailer revealing more of the content.

Honkai: Star Rail – The Shackling Prison

In the new version update, the captivating story of the Wardance ceremony will unfold. While the Ambrosial Arbor crisis has been resolved, the Trailblazers remain crucial witnesses to Xianzhou Luofu's ongoing saga. The Wardance festival commemorates the Reighbow Arbiter and the Cloud Knight's victory against the Abominations of Abundance. This year's Wardance aims to uplift the spirits of Luofu residents after the recent crisis and arrives as an invitation to allies and friends in a gesture of peace and hospitality. Trailblazers will reunite with familiar faces such as Yanqing and meet significant figures such as the Merlin's Claw — General Feixiao of Xianzhou Yaoqing — and the Flaming Heart — General Huaiyan of Xianzhou Zhuming.

Version 2.4 also introduces a new map: The Shackling Prison. Overseen by the Ten-Lords Commission, this formidable facility is where Xueyi and Hanya perform their duties. The Shackling Prison detains the realm's most notorious criminals, and its cold, imposing entrance lies hidden beneath the waters of Scalegorge Waterscape, adding an extra layer of mystery. As Trailblazers pass through the Sea-Stilling Gate, they arrive at the dispatch hub. Below the hub, the prison floors descend into darkness, their true depth unknown. Moreover, The Shackling Prison is inhabited by wolflike monsters called Borisin, notorious for their ruthless nature and innate Moon Rage.

In addition to the new map for players to explore, Yunli, a five-star character, will debut in the upcoming version by participating in the Wardance ceremony as a delegate from Xianzhou Zhuming. Yunli is a straightforward sword hunter and the beloved granddaughter of "Flaming Heart" General Huaiyan. She has practiced swordsmanship and forging under Huaiyan's profound guidance since childhood, making her the second-youngest prodigy swordmaster of the Flamewheel Octet. As a Physical-Type character following the Path of Destruction, Yunli sets herself apart in combat with her unique Counter ability. When attacked, she immediately Counters, dealing damage to the target and adjacent enemies. More, after using her Ultimate, Yunli acquires the Parry state, reducing damage taken and Taunting all enemies. Most importantly, under this state, Yunli's CRIT DMG will be drastically increased, and her ordinary Counter is upgraded to a Powerful Counter, dealing higher damage. Additionally, in the Version 2.4 storyline, a dispute emerges between Yanqing and Yunli over their prowess in swordsmanship, causing them both to end up instructing March 7th in swordplay together. Alongside Yunli arrives Jiaoqiu, representing the Xianzhou Yaoqing delegates. Born into a distinguished Alchemy Commission family, Jiaoqiu is a foxian healer and counselor.

