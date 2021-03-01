Hood: Outlaws & Legends Releases The Ranger Trailer

Focus Home Interactive and Sumo Digital have released a new gameplay trailer for Hood: Outlaws & Legends focusing on The Ranger. The game is having you play as the legendary heroes of Robin Hood and his Merry Men, with their own little spin on things. So of course, why not start off with Robin himself and the class that best represents him as you'll be hiding in the green ready to take people out with the swiftness of your bow. This character is straight-up stealth until it's no longer an option as you will scout ahead to see what's happening, and then snipe your enemies from afar as best you can until you need to go in with the rest. This video is the first of a four-part series in which they will be introducing the rest of the classes in the game. You can enjoy the trailer below along with a brief descriptor from the devs as we wait for the next one. Hood: Outlaws & Legends will be released on May 10th, 2021 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Ranger represents a twist on the most well-known figure of the folk hero legend: Robin Hood. Specialised in taking down foes from a distance, the Ranger is a master of the longbow. From covering key areas of the map to pulling off game-winning headshots, the Ranger can turn the tides of battle with deadly efficiency. Carrying out the perfect heist can require pulling off every trick in the book. Shoot down climbing ropes to allow your teammates to scale castle walls, use your unique gear to blind foes in a flash, use your special ability to tag enemies longer and help your team spot State soldiers and opposing players, or fire off special explosive arrows to unleash destruction in a wide area.